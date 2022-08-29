(Newser) – Lindsey Graham delivered an ominous warning Sunday about a potential prosecution of Donald Trump—he predicted "riots in the streets" if it happens, reports the Hill. What's more, he made the prediction twice. It caught the attention of Trump himself, who posted a video clip of Graham's warning on Fox News during an interview by former GOP congressman Trey Gowdy. In discussing Trump's potential legal trouble over the handling of classified information, Graham made a comparison to Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server when she was secretary of state. The FBI investigated Clinton and called her "careless" but didn't charge her, and the State Department found that while her private server put classified info at risk, investigators found "no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information," per Insider.

First warning: "If there's a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle ... there'll be riots in the streets," Graham told Gowdy.

"If there's a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle ... there'll be riots in the streets," Graham told Gowdy. Doubling down: Soon after, Graham repeated the warning. "If they try to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement, [there] literally will be riots in the street," he said. "I worry about our country."

Soon after, Graham repeated the warning. "If they try to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement, [there] literally will be riots in the street," he said. "I worry about our country." Double standard? "Most Republicans, including me, [believe] when it comes to Trump, there is no law," said Graham. "It's all about getting him." He complained of "a double standard when it comes to Trump" and drew a comparison to another Democrat, this time Hunter Biden and the controversy over his laptop. "What happened with Hunter Biden is that the FBI weighed in to make sure [the] story didn't break before the 2020 election." (Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged that Facebook restricted sharing of a Hunter Biden story back then because of FBI warnings about misinformation.)