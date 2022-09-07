Haircut Prank Frees Up a Pair of Seats at US Open

(Newser) – It's not easy to look away from Nick Kyrgios during a close tennis match. The volatile Australian demonstrated why in his loss to Karen Khachanov on Tuesday night at the US Open. In addition to often playing terrifically, he yelled at his team in the stands, threw things, and broke several rackets, per Yahoo Sports. But Kyrgios had a rival for the crowd's attention: a prankster YouTuber getting a haircut in his seat during the match. Network TV commentators were drawn to the sight, too. "We've got a guy getting a haircut a couple of seats away from me," one said. The appointment had the look of a real one, Stuff reports. The barber seemed to be working diligently with his electric clippers, and his customer was protected from clippings by a Louis Vuitton cape.

The stunt cut the evening of tennis short for the barber and his customer, per the AP. "When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play," said US Tennis Association Brendan McIntyre. The YouTuber, who goes by the name JiDion, was banned for life at Wimbledon this summer after he blew an airhorn during a quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.