NBC Airs 10 Seconds of Ozzy's Halftime Show

(Newser) – After Thursday night's NFL opener, two groups of fans aren't happy: those of the Rams and those of Ozzy Osborne. The first group is understandable enough, given that Los Angeles lost to the Buffalo Bills 31-10, per the AP. The second group is ticked because NBC chose to show only about 10 seconds of Osbourne's halftime show, reports PageSix. Osbourne performed a two-song set, and he was already underway with new single "Patient Number 9" when NBC's Maria Taylor introduced him to the TV audience. The camera stayed on Osbourne briefly, then shifted back to NBC's analysts for the usual first-half summary.

"NBC thinking we’d rather hear a 1st half recap than Ozzy Osbourne’s performance is... puzzling," reads one typical tweet in complaint. "That is quickest concert I have ever seen in my life," reads another, one that includes video of the entire segment aired by NBC. So while it was indeed a halftime show, most of it was seen only by fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. For the record, Ozzy performed "Crazy Train" for his second song. (The 73-year-old rocker says he is moving back to the UK because of US gun violence.)