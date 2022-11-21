Amid Chris Brown Boos, Kelly Rowland Tells Crowd to 'Chill Out'

When Chris Brown won the award for favorite male R&B artist at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, some audience members greeted his name with boos, reports Rolling Stone. But Kelly Rowland, there to accept the award on his behalf, wasn't having it. "Now Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I'm accepting this award on his behalf," she told the crowd, before pausing amid the boos to say, "Excuse me ... chill out." (Watch it here.)

The former Destiny's Child star continued, per Deadline: "I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I'll take this award—bring it to you. I love you." Brown, still apparently living down his 2009 assault of Rihanna, earlier wrote that he'd been scheduled to perform a Michael Jackson tribute at the awards show before the AMA abruptly canceled "for reasons unknown."

As for the rest of the show, Taylor Swift dominated, notes the AV Club. She won six more AMA awards, bringing her record total to 40, including for artist of the year, favorite female pop artist, favorite female country artist, and for both favorite pop album and favorite country album for Red (Taylor’s Version). See the complete list of the fan-voted winners from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at People. (Read more Chris Brown stories.)