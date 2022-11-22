It May Be the Biggest Upset in World Cup History

Sportswriters are running out of superlatives to describe Saudi Arabia's upset victory over powerhouse Argentina in the World Cup on Tuesday. CNBC calls the 2-1 win by the Saudis "one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history." The New York Times sees the loss for Argentina's team as "one of the greatest humiliations in its history." The Guardian seems to go even further as it describes the end of the match: "The Saudi players run to their end in the most ecstatic glee anyone in the world has ever experienced ..." If all of the above sounds over the top, know that bookmaker BetMGM declares: "This will go down as the biggest upset in World Cup history. Saudi Arabia were +1800 to win the game before it started!"

The game started out as expected, as Argentina legend Lionel Messi put his team up 1-0 on a penalty kick early in the first half. But Saudi Arabia got two goals in a five-minute span in the second half (by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari) for the win, per the AP. The outlet describes the win as, yes, "one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever." For soccer novices, the Athletic points out that the loss does not mean Argentina is out of the tournament, but they will almost certainly need to beat Mexico on Saturday to advance. (The US settled for a 1-1 tie in its opener and faces tough England next.)