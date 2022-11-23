"I don't know how Hollywood feels about me right now," said Ice Cube in a Sunday podcast appearance, but he made it crystal clear how he feels about the COVID vaccine. While appearing on "Million Dollaz Worth of Game," Variety reports he confirmed murmurings that emerged in October 2021 that he lost out on co-starring in the Sony comedy Oh Hell No with Jack Black because of his refusal to get vaccinated, as was required of all cast members. As Ice Cube put it, "I turned down a movie because I didn't want to get the motherf---ing jab. I turned down $9 million. I didn't want get the jab. F--- that jab. F--- ya'll for trying to make me get it."

He later noted that he didn't actually do the turning down, but rather he had the opportunity yanked. "Those motherf---ers didn't give it to me because I wouldn't get the shot. I didn't turn it down. They just wouldn't give it to me. The COVID shot, the jab ... I didn't need it. I didn't catch that s--- at all. Nothing. F--- them." The Los Angeles Times reports the movie had been slated to start filming last winter in Hawaii, but the Ice Cube situation reportedly threw a wrench in things. The paper notes "it's unclear if or when the film will move forward," and there's no word on who might star opposite Black. Vulture reports the plot has Black falling in love with his best friend's mom; Ice Cube would have played the friend. (Read more Ice Cube stories.)