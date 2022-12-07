For a Second Day, Drones Strike Deep Inside Russia

Drones struck inside Russia’s border with Ukraine on Tuesday in the second day of attacks exposing the vulnerability of some of Moscow’s most important military sites, experts said. Ukrainian officials did not formally confirm carrying out drone strikes inside Russia, and they have maintained ambiguity over previous high-profile attacks. But Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia was likely to consider the attacks on Russian bases more than 300 miles from the border with Ukraine as "some of the most strategically significant failures of force protection since its invasion of Ukraine," the AP reports. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian authorities will "take the necessary measures" to enhance protection of key facilities.

A fire broke out at an airport in Russia’s southern Kursk region after a drone hit the facility, the region’s governor said Tuesday. In a second incident, an industrial plant 50 miles from the Ukrainian border was also targeted by drones, which missed a fuel depot at the site, Russian independent media reported. "They will have less aviation equipment after being damaged due to these mysterious explosions," said Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "This is undoubtedly excellent news because if one or two aircraft fail, then in the future, some more aircraft may fail in some way. This reduces their capabilities." Moscow blamed Kyiv for unprecedented attacks on two air bases deep inside Russia a day earlier.

The attacks on the Engels base in the Saratov region on the Volga River and the Dyagilevo base in the Ryazan region in western Russia were some of the most audacious inside Russia during the war. In the aftermath, Russian troops carried out another wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory that struck homes and buildings and killed civilians, compounding damage done to power and other infrastructure over weeks of missile attacks. In a new display of defiance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled near the front line in the eastern Donetsk region Tuesday. Marking Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day, he vowed to push Russian forces out of all of Ukraine’s territory. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at a news conference in Washington, said the United States has "neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia."