Jackass Star Bam Margera Reportedly on Ventilator

TMZ says he was hospitalized with pneumonia before testing positive for COVID-19
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 9, 2022 11:25 AM CST
This 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file)

Bam Margera, who rose to fame on MTV's Jackass and Viva La Bam, is on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of a California hospital, battling pneumonia and COVID-19, TMZ reports. The 43-year-old only tested positive for COVID after he was admitted to a San Diego hospital this week, according to the outlet, which reports he is in stable condition. The health scare follows several attempts to escape rehab centers in June and September, Page Six reports. In a joint statement in August, Margera's mom, April, and brother, Jess, claimed supporters of the "Free Bam Movement" had "encouraged his exit from treatment." They added the movement had "caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families."

Fans launched the movement amid rumors that the reality TV veteran and former professional skateboarder had been placed under a conservatorship, per TMZ. His mother and brother denied that, saying Margera was under "a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public." "It's no secret that Bam has struggled with mental health and addiction," they wrote. "Some things need to be handled privately, and treatment is one of them." In October, Jackass alum Steve-O told SiriusXM's Jim Norton that Margera "sounded super drunk" when he spoke to him days earlier. He said his friend was not only resistant to the idea of recovery but "literally doesn't seem to grasp the disease concept." (Read more celebrity stories.)

