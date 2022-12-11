Patti LaBelle Ushered Off Stage After Threat

Milwaukee venue is evacuated, but no explosive device was found
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 11, 2022 6:15 AM CST
Patti LaBelle Ushered Off Stage After Bomb Threat
Patti LaBelle performs at the Kennedy Center on December 1, 2022, in Washington.   (Joy Asico/AP Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

A scary moment in Milwaukee brought an abrupt end to a Patti Labelle concert Saturday night. Security staffers whisked the singer off the stage at Riverside Theater after a bomb threat, reports the New York Post. LaBelle herself was among those confused amid the chaos, calling out, "Wait!" as the men start taking her from the stage. See video of the moment.

Authorities then evacuated the entire venue, per a police statement tweeted by a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter. Police K9 units investigated the building, but no explosive device was discovered, reports WTMJ. Authorities have not provided more details about the nature of the threat, but said that there was no danger to the public and that the investigation is "fluid and ongoing." (Read more Milwaukee stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X