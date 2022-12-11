Patti LaBelle Ushered Off Stage After Threat

A scary moment in Milwaukee brought an abrupt end to a Patti Labelle concert Saturday night. Security staffers whisked the singer off the stage at Riverside Theater after a bomb threat, reports the New York Post. LaBelle herself was among those confused amid the chaos, calling out, "Wait!" as the men start taking her from the stage. See video of the moment.

Authorities then evacuated the entire venue, per a police statement tweeted by a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter. Police K9 units investigated the building, but no explosive device was discovered, reports WTMJ. Authorities have not provided more details about the nature of the threat, but said that there was no danger to the public and that the investigation is "fluid and ongoing." (Read more Milwaukee stories.)