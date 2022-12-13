Jurors in the latest Harvey Weinstein trial will resume deliberations for an eighth day on Tuesday. The panel already has met for about 28 hours over seven days, reports CNN. Nobody is speculating whether the prolonged deliberations might be good or bad news for the disgraced movie mogul. This case is out of Los Angeles, where four women—including Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom—have accused Weinstein of sexual assault.

The jury panel hasn't requested a readback of any testimony or asked any questions related to evidence, per FOX 11 of Los Angeles. However things turn out, the 70-year-old Weinstein will remain behind bars. He was previously convicted in New York and is serving a 23-year sentence, though his attorneys are appealing. If he's found guilty in the Los Angeles case, he faces a life sentence on top of that. (Weinstein also faces charges in the UK.)