Source: Prince William 'Will Never Forgive Harry'

The second volume of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan debuts Thursday, though it seems unlikely to repair the damage done to Prince Harry's relationship with his brother. "The relationship between the brothers is over and it doesn't make a great deal of difference what is in the films released this week," a source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales tells the Daily Beast. Prince William "will never forgive Harry for selling out his and Kate's secrets," the source adds. "It's just sickening to [William] that Harry, who knows exactly how distressing it will be to him, is now selling them out to the media."

"Working together will never happen," another source says, per the Telegraph. "But can they be brothers again? You've got to hope." While the first three episodes of the series "resolutely failed to deliver a killer blow," per the Beast, Harry appears to accuse the palace of "institutional gaslighting" in the new trailer for episodes 4, 5, and 6. He also states "they were happy to lie to protect my brother, [but] they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," as an image of Buckingham Palace is shown.

However, a subtitled version of the trailer shared on Twitter suggests he is speaking not of the palace but of "the British media," per the Beast, which concludes the final three episodes will see Harry continue "cataloguing his grievances with the press." "I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did," he says in the trailer. "I was being fed to the wolves," adds Meghan Markle. "Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were." A social media analyst also states "they were actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation," though again it's unclear who "they" refers to. (Read more royal family stories.)