The Stars Came Out for the Golden Globes. Then COVID Hit

Celebrities came out in droves to celebrate the Golden Globes together on Tuesday, and many of the same stars were set to show up for the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. Several, however, were forced to drop out of attending the second awards show after they discovered they'd contracted COVID. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Lee Curtis was infected ahead of the Critics Choice program, as were fellow Golden Globes attendees and Banshees of Inisherin co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Also announcing she'd caught the coronavirus: Michelle Pfeiffer, who was supposed to present Jeff Bridges with a Lifetime Achievement Award (she feted him in an Instagram post instead). It's not clear if Pfeiffer had attended the Golden Globes like the others, or that the Globes is where the lot of them had been infected. Deadline reports that all attendees of the Critics Choice Awards were required to submit a COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show. Curtis, who Us Weekly notes was also supposed to attend the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday, was especially bummed she'd been temporarily felled by the illness.

"F--- COVID!" the 64-year-old actor wrote on Instagram. "Life on life's terms." Curtis also is pointing the finger on who may have given her the coronavirus: her dog, Runi. "One of my besties came up with an analysis. SHE thinks RUNI exposed ME to COVID so that I wouldn't go OUT this weekend," the star jokingly posted on Instagram. She added, alongside a photo of her lethargic-looking pup: "I took a nap yesterday and when I woke up this is what I saw. I think she may be RIGHT!" In the wake of these developments, the Cut has an observation: "It might be time to mask up at award shows." (Read more COVID-19 stories.)