This Was the Craziest Play of the NFL Weekend

Most of the NFL playoff games over the weekend were close—like this hard-to-believe comeback—and one play in particular stood out. It came during the fourth quarter of the Baltimore Ravens-Cincinnati Bengals game Sunday night. With the score tied at 17, the Ravens were on the Bengals' 2-yard-line and poised to take the lead. But as Yahoo Sports recounts, quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbled at the goal line, and the Bengals' Sam Hubbard scooped it up and ran 98 yards for a touchdown in the opposite direction. Watch it here.

As it turns out, it was the longest fumble return for a touchdown ever in the playoffs, per ESPN. The game-turning play—a 14-point swing—came with about 12 minutes left, and neither team scored after that as the Bengals won 24-17. “You can't even dream that one up,” said Hubbard, a defensive end unused to scoring TDs, per the AP. “It's pretty special.” Next week's playoff picture will be finalized Monday night when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys. (Read more NFL playoffs stories.)