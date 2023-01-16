Here Are the Worst States in America for Drivers

Whether we get behind the wheel for leisurely cruising, for our daily commutes, or to take care of errands, American drivers have long contended with traffic, potholes, fluctuating gas prices, and the other annoyances. WalletHub wanted to see which states were better to drive in than others, and it looked at all 50 across more than 30 metrics in four main categories: traffic and infrastructure (e.g., average commute times, road quality, and the number of icy and rainy days); safety, everything from the share of adults who wear seatbelts to how strict DUI punishments are and fatality rates; access to vehicles and maintenance, meaning car dealerships, gas stations, and repair shops; and the cost of owning a vehicle and its upkeep, including maintenance, gas, and insurance. Iowa emerged at the top, while Hawaii came in last. The top and bottom 10:

Best States to Drive In

Iowa Georgia Ohio Oklahoma North Carolina Idaho Texas Tennessee (No. 1 for "Cost of Ownership and Maintenance" category) Kansas Indiana

California Michigan New Hampshire Nevada Missouri Maryland Rhode Island Delaware Washington Hawaii