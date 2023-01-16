Here Are the Worst States in America for Drivers

And the best, per WalletHub's ranking, which puts Hawaii in last place
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 16, 2023 1:02 PM CST
Here Are the Worst States in America for Drivers
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/stefanamer)

Whether we get behind the wheel for leisurely cruising, for our daily commutes, or to take care of errands, American drivers have long contended with traffic, potholes, fluctuating gas prices, and the other annoyances. WalletHub wanted to see which states were better to drive in than others, and it looked at all 50 across more than 30 metrics in four main categories: traffic and infrastructure (e.g., average commute times, road quality, and the number of icy and rainy days); safety, everything from the share of adults who wear seatbelts to how strict DUI punishments are and fatality rates; access to vehicles and maintenance, meaning car dealerships, gas stations, and repair shops; and the cost of owning a vehicle and its upkeep, including maintenance, gas, and insurance. Iowa emerged at the top, while Hawaii came in last. The top and bottom 10:

Best States to Drive In

  1. Iowa
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio
  4. Oklahoma
  5. North Carolina
  6. Idaho
  7. Texas
  8. Tennessee (No. 1 for "Cost of Ownership and Maintenance" category)
  9. Kansas
  10. Indiana
Worst States to Drive In
  1. California
  2. Michigan
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Nevada
  5. Missouri
  6. Maryland
  7. Rhode Island
  8. Delaware
  9. Washington
  10. Hawaii

See how other states fared here. (Or check out other notable lists.)

