Remains Found in Search for Missing 4-Year-Old

A heartbreaking find has been made in the search for Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old girl whose sister was found wandering alone in an Oklahoma town last week. Authorities say the remains of a child have been found in Rush Springs, around 15 miles from Cyrus, where a postal worker called police after seeing Athena's 5-year-old sister. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the remains will be taken to the medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City for identification, NBC reports. reports. "This is a active homicide investigation and until the remains are positively identified, the OSBI will not be commenting further," the agency said.

Prosecutors say Athena was beaten to death on Christmas Day by one of her caretakers, according to court papers released Tuesday. An arrest affidavit states that Alysia Adams told investigators that husband Ivon Adams beat the girl around midnight, the Oklahoman reports. The child was "not moving and her eyes were barely open," she said, according to the affidavit. "He then laid her on the ground and punched her at least three more times in her chest." Alysia Adams said he left the home around 1am and later told her "that he buried her near a fence line that was next to their old residence in Rush Springs," the affidavit states.

Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona last week on charges of murder and child neglect and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma, the AP reports. Alysia Adams, 31, is jailed on child neglect charges in Oklahoma. The OSBI say the sisters are related to Alysia Adams and their biological mother left them with the couple 18 months to 2 years ago. "The girls' biological parents have been interviewed by agents and are cooperating with the investigation," the agency said. The 5-year-old girl, who has been placed in protective custody, told investigators that the sisters called the Adams "mom and dad" or "Aly and Uncle Ivon."