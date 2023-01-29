Avatar 2 Hits Fourth All-Time

Avatar: The Way of Water claimed the No. 1 spot on the domestic box office charts for the seventh weekend in a row with another $15.7 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It was a quiet weekend overall, notable mostly for the Hindi language blockbuster Pathaan, which broke into the top five, and the post-Oscar nominations rereleases of films like Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Fabelmans. The first-place North American run of Avatar 2 has only been matched by the first Avatar and, in the past 25 years, bested by Titanic, which posted 15 weeks. All three were directed by James Cameron. Globally, The Way of Water has now grossed an estimated $2.1 billion and is the fourth-highest grossing film of all time, the AP reports.

Second place went to Universal and DreamWorks' family-oriented offering Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, which made $10.6 million in its sixth weekend. The animated spinoff has earned over $140.8 million in North America and was recently made available to stream at home. Many studios boasting best picture nominees chose to capitalize on the buzz of Tuesday's Oscar nominations with rereleases. Everything Everywhere All At Once, which lead with 11 nominations, came back to theaters in force, playing on 1,400 screens where it earned another $1 million. Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, nominated for seven Oscars, expanded to 1,962 screens in North America and took in $760,000, bringing its domestic total to $16 million.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore: