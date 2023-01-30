Roseanne's Stand-Up Comeback Is Near

Roseanne Barr's first stand-up special in almost two decades starts streaming next month on Fox Nation, reports Deadline. A short teaser clip for Cancel This! aired during Sunday's NFC championship game. (Watch it here.) In it, Barr asks the crowd, "Has anybody else been fired recently?" before her trademark laugh is heard. It's a reference to Barr's own 2018 controversy in which the reboot of her Roseanne show was canceled after she made a Planet of the Apes joke about Black presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett.

The one-hour stand-up special was filmed at Cullen Theater in Houston and will start streaming on Feb. 13. It will be Barr's first special since one on HBO in 2006, notes the The Hollywood Reporter. Fox Nation also will release a special called Who Is Roseanne Barr? THR notes that Barr isn't the only big name being featured on Fox Nation: Kevin Costner hosted a series on Yellowstone National Park, and Kelsey Grammer hosted one on historic battles. (Read more Roseanne Barr stories.)