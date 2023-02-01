Gawker Is Dead Again

Parent company pulling the plug after a year and a half
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 1, 2023 10:25 AM CST
Farewell, Gawker 2.0, We Barely Knew Thee
Gawker is shutting down after a year-and-a-half run.   (Gawker)

Hulk Hogan and Peter Thiel get to party like it's 2016 all over again, as the recently resurrected Gawker that they stuck a $140 million fork in is apparently dead yet again after a year-and-a-half run. Bryan Goldberg, the CEO of parent company Bustle Digital Group, announced Wednesday morning that the company would be cutting its workforce by 8%, but that "the most noticeable change you will see today is that BD will be suspending operations of Gawker." He cited a decision to "prioritize our better monetized sites," reports CNN; Variety notes that those include Bustle, Elite Daily, and Scary Mommy. Gawker Editor-in-Chief Leah Finnegan, who worked at the original Gawker, confirmed the demise of "Gawker 2.0," calling the move "a staggering shame." BDG bought the site's assets for $1.35 million in a 2018 bankruptcy auction. (Read more Gawker stories.)

