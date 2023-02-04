Arctic air descended into the Northeast on Saturday morning, bringing dangerously cold subzero temperatures and wind chills that dropped from minus 45 to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit in many areas. Atop Mount Washington in New Hampshire's White Mountains, the overnight wind chill was measured at minus 108 degrees, according to the weather observatory at the peak of the Northeast's highest mountain, famous for its extreme weather conditions. "This is just kind of an Arctic intrusion," said Stephen Baron, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, per the AP. "Sometimes in the winter, the jet stream dips and the Arctic oscillation allows the cold air to come into our area for a day or two."

Friday's high winds were blamed for the death of an infant in Southwick, Massachusetts. The winds brought a tree branch down on a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old woman from Winsted, Connecticut, according to a statement from the Hampden district attorney's office. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but the infant died, authorities said. Most people heeded warnings to stay inside on Saturday, but some people had little choice but to go out. Paul Butler, 45, who has been homeless since he was evicted in December 2021, took shelter in South Station, the Boston transit hub that authorities kept open overnight so the unhoused had somewhere warm to stay. Boston, like many communities, opened warming centers. "This is the coldest I ever, ever remember, and I worked the door at a bunch of clubs for 15 years," said the former Marine.

The extreme cold curtailed some traditional winter activities. Ski areas scaled back operations, while in New Hampshire, organizers of an annual ice-castle attraction in North Woodstock shortened the evening visitor schedule for Friday and Saturday nights. In New York’s Adirondack Mountains, Old Forge recorded a temperature early Saturday of minus 36 degrees. Temperatures plunged into the negative teens in dozens of other cities and towns, with wind chill making it feel even colder. Peak winds late Friday exceeded 50mph in some areas. The good news is that the cold air is expected to move out of much of the region by Sunday, when temperatures could rise to the 40s. "That's quite a change," the National Weather Service's Baron said.