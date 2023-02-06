Trump on Spy Balloon Reports: 'FAKE DISINFORMATION'

After the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon Saturday, it was reported that other Chinese balloons have been in US airspace during the Trump and Biden administrations; on Sunday, the Biden administration was echoing those reports while Donald Trump was denying them:

Per the Wall Street Journal, Biden administration officials say previous Chinese surveillance balloons were not detected until after they'd exited US airspace. Some may not have been detected because the flights were so short, officials say.

The Washington Post has more on those previous balloons, which have been spotted near Texas, Florida, Hawaii, and Guam, with Florida having had at last two reported incidents.