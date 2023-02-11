School Shuts Down Basketball Team

New Mexico State has canceled its game scheduled for Saturday and shut down its men's basketball program indefinitely while it investigates "potential violations of school policy." The team's coaching staff will be on paid administrative leave until the allegations are resolved, ABC News reports, though the school didn't say what policy is at issue. New Mexico State did say that the investigation doesn't have anything to do with the fatal shooting of a student in November by a player, Mike Peake; police said the killing was self-defense, per ESPN.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium posted that the shutdown was prompted by a police report about repeated hazing of a teammate by players, per CBS Sports. The school plays in the Division I Western Athletic Conference, which said it's monitoring the matter but had no other comment. New Mexico State also canceled two games after the shooting last fall. (Read more New Mexico State Aggies stories.)