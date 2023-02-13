8 Hurt in U-Haul Driver's 'Violent Rampage' in NYC

A man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City on Monday before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. Eyewitnesses said they saw pedestrians and e-bike riders sprawled on the ground after the truck drove through. At least eight people were hurt, including two people who were in critical condition, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Sewell described the driver's actions as a "violent rampage through Brooklyn" but said there was no evidence of "terrorism involvement," the AP reports.

The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it more than 3 miles away from the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan, the AP reports. Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk, its path blocked by a police cruiser. Authorities were examining the truck to make sure it didn't contain explosives. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams said a suspect is in custody. "There are no additional credible threats at this time," Fabien Levy tweeted.

Law enforcement sources identified the driver to NBC New York as Weng Sor, a 62-year-old man with no criminal record. "We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident," tweeted Councilman Justin Brannan, who represents a Brooklyn district. He added: "While this driver was clearly running people down intentionally, there is no intel saying this was any kind of coordinated terrorist attack." The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a rented truck.