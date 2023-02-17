Pamela Smart, Jailed in Infamous Murder Case, Asks for 'Hope'

A lawyer for Pamela Smart, who is serving a life-without-parole sentence for plotting with her teenage lover to kill her husband in 1990, argued this week that a state council “brushed aside" her request for a chance at freedom, and asked New Hampshire's highest court to order the panel to reconsider it. Smart's longtime attorney, Mark Sisti, argued the five-member council did not spend any time poring over Smart's voluminous petition—which included many letters of support from inmates, supervisors, and others—or even discuss it before rejecting her sentence reduction request in less than three minutes in March. “I'm asking the only place I can go—the only place Pam can go—to say, ‘Just do your job,'" Sisti said.

Associate Justice James Bassett asked “And what does that mean? What are we going to say?” To which Sisti replied: “A meaningful, minimal due process hearing that we even get at the Department of Motor Vehicles." Smart, 55, has exhausted all of her standard judicial appeal options and has to go through the state council to request a sentence change. Smart was 22 and working as a high school media coordinator when she began an affair with a 15-year-old student who later shot and killed her husband, Gregory Smart, in 1990. Though she denied knowledge of the plot, she was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and other crimes and sentenced to life without parole. She is now hoping to have that sentenced reduced, with a chance at freedom.

The teen, William Flynn, and three other teens, cooperated with prosecutors, served shorter sentences and have been released. The trial was a media circus and one of the first high-profile cases about a sexual affair between a school staff member and a student. Joyce Maynard wrote To Die For in 1992, drawing from the Smart case. That inspired a 1995 film of the same name, starring Nicole Kidman and Joaquin Phoenix. Sisti said a life-without-parole sentence should hitch onto something: hope. “I'm asking that you give Pam Smart that little inkling, that little crack in the door where she can have hope."