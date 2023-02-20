Carey Mulligan Mistakenly Named Winner at BAFTAs

The British version of the Oscars had its own version of a Moonlight-like snafu that resulted in a wrong winner being announced. The Sunday flub at the BAFTAs was on a smaller scale, however. As Variety reports, it revolved around a sign-language interpreter. Deaf actor Troy Kotsur (a winner last year for CODA) was on stage to announce the winner for best supporting actress. He did so in sign language, and the interpreter providing voiceover read out the name of Carey Mulligan (She Said) instead of the actual winner, Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin), per Deadline.

A few seconds later, after some celebratory whoops for Mulligan, the announcer quickly recovered and announced "Kerry Condon ... Kerry Condon." Though there was some brief confusion in the audience, only Condon went up on stage. Deadline confirms her name was on the card all along. It appears the error was the interpreter's, but BAFTA has not clarified. The ceremony wasn't being televised live, and the BBC was to edit out the gaffe when it airs Monday evening there.

Other winners: As for the rest of the big awards, the antiwar German movie All Quiet on the Western Front won seven prizes, including best picture and best director (Edward Berger), per the AP. Austin Butler won best actor for Elvis, and Cate Blanchett won best actress for Tár. Barry Keoghan won best supporting actor, also for Banshees. The BBC has a complete list of winners here. (Read more BAFTA stories.)