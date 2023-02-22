The Norwegian Nobel Committee said Wednesday that 305 candidates were nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize by the Feb. 1 deadline, the lowest number in four years. The names of the 212 individuals and 93 organizations weren't released, reports the AP, in accordance with committee practice. The Oslo-based organization said there was a decrease from last year's 343 candidates, and that it was the lowest number of registered candidates since 2019. Over the last eight years, the number of annual candidates has exceeded 300, it said, adding that the provisional record was set in 2016 with 376. "Who nominates, and who is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, is a secret for 50 years," the board in Oslo said in a statement.

A vast group of people can submit a nomination for the prize: heads of state or politicians serving at a national level, university professors, directors of foreign policy institutes, past Nobel Prize recipients, and members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. However, those doing the nominating may choose to make it public, raising publicity both for the nominee and the proposer. A few we do know: