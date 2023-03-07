Mississippi 15-Year-Old Heading to Law School

Mississippi's WLOX has a story that might have people thinking back to what they were doing at age 15. The station reports that James "Jimmy" Chilimigras is headed to law school in August. The teen, who has his bachelor's and master's from the online Western Governors University, plans to settle on a school choice in May. The Guardian, citing stats at oldest.org, reports that Chilimigras would be among the youngest law school grads should he make it that far.

“I’m going to be law school in August—that’s going to be in person, so that’s interesting, [and] I’m really looking forward to it, actually," Chilimigras tells the station, which also talks to his parents in Bay St. Louis. "We always knew he was bright, but I don’t think we expected he would accomplish so much, so fast," says mom Erin Chilimigras. (Read more uplifting news stories.)