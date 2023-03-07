Mississippi 15-Year-Old Heading to Law School

Jimmy Chilimigras could be among history's youngest law school grads
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 7, 2023 2:40 PM CST
15-Year-Old's Next Move: Law School
   (Getty / wavebreakmedia)

Mississippi's WLOX has a story that might have people thinking back to what they were doing at age 15. The station reports that James "Jimmy" Chilimigras is headed to law school in August. The teen, who has his bachelor's and master's from the online Western Governors University, plans to settle on a school choice in May. The Guardian, citing stats at oldest.org, reports that Chilimigras would be among the youngest law school grads should he make it that far.

“I’m going to be law school in August—that’s going to be in person, so that’s interesting, [and] I’m really looking forward to it, actually," Chilimigras tells the station, which also talks to his parents in Bay St. Louis. "We always knew he was bright, but I don’t think we expected he would accomplish so much, so fast," says mom Erin Chilimigras. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X