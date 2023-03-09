Tiger Woods' Ex Seeks to Nullify NDA

Tiger Woods' girlfriend is now apparently his ex-girlfriend—and she wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the professional golfer. Attorneys for Erica Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment on Monday in circuit court in Martin County, Florida, according to online court records. Woods and Herman have not publicly announced the end of their relationship, which began in 2017, but she hasn't been seen with him at major championships in recent months, the AP reports. According to the complaint, a trust controlled by Woods is attempting to silence Herman with a nondisclosure agreement that she signed while involved in a personal and professional relationship with Woods.

The complaint argues that the NDA should be nullified under a federal law that prohibits an NDA from being enforced when sexual assault or sexual harassment is involved. People reports that according to court documents it has obtained, the couple split up in October and Herman claimed she was owed $30 million after she was locked out of the home they shared. She said an oral agreement with the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, which owns the home, allowed her to live at the Florida property for another five years. Fox reports that the lawsuit claims "agents of the Defendant" tricked Herman into leaving the residence with a bag packed for a short vacation, and "when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence."

According to the documents seen by People, Herman is suing for "consequential monetary damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys' fees under the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act." The trust argues that "oral tenancy agreements" only last a year in Florida. Herman previously worked at the golfer's Woods Jupiter restaurant. The complaint filed Monday doesn't provide details about what information Herman might want to disclose or make specific allegations against Woods. The complaint says because of "aggressive use" of the NDA, Herman is unsure whether she can disclose "facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has." It also says she is unsure what other information about her own life she can discuss and with whom.