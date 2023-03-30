Full-Grown Tiger Stolen From Home

Police in Mexico say owner has proper paperwork for Bengal tiger
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 29, 2023 7:10 PM CDT
Somebody Stole a Tiger From a Home in Mexico
Prosecutors shared this photo of the tiger and a canine companion.   (Fiscalia de Sonora)

Northern Mexico has developed such a habit of exotic animals and violence that people not only keep tigers as pets, they steal them. Prosecutors in the violent northern state of Sonora said Tuesday they are searching for a full-grown Bengal tiger named Baluma. They said the 5-year-old male tiger was stolen Monday from a home in the state capital, Hermosillo. They said the owners had the proper paperwork needed to keep the animal. Prosecutors distributed photos of the big cat resting in its cage alongside a dog, hoping residents will phone police if they see the tiger. Mexico has long had a problem with people keeping—and occasionally losing control of—large cats, which are sometimes found at drug traffickers' residences and are occasionally seen wandering loose, the AP reports. (Read more Mexico stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X