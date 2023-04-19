Former Menudo Member: I Was Raped by Menendez Dad

"I know what he did to me in his house," former Menudo member Roy Rossello says of the father of the Menendez brothers in an upcoming docuseries. Rossello, one of dozens of former members of the Puerto Rican boy band, says he was drugged and raped by Jose Menendez in the mid-1980s, years before Menendez and his wife Kitty were killed by sons Lyle and Erik, the New York Times reports. The brothers' first trial, in which the defense said they had been sexually abused by their father for years and feared for their lives, ended in a mistrial, with two juries deadlocked. Two years later, they were retried and convicted; they are currently serving life sentences. It's not clear whether Rossello's allegations will impact attempts their defense lawyers have made to get them a new trial.

"It's sad to know that there was another victim of my father," Erik said in response to the revelation, per People. "I always hoped and believed that one day the truth about my dad would come out, but I never wished for it to come out like this—the result of trauma that another child has suffered." Erik was 18 and Lyle 21 when they killed their parents in 1989. Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, a three-part series, premieres May 2 on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. Other former Menudo members claimed in an HBO Max docuseries about the group that they were verbally, physically, emotionally, and sexually abused. (Read more Menendez brothers stories.)