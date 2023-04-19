Top Ultrarunner Traveled by Car During Race

Joasia Zakrzewski is a top competitor in the sport of ultrarunning—she just won Taiwan's Taipei Ultramarathon in February—but at her most recent race, organizers had to disqualify her after she traveled a portion of the route by car. The 47-year-old initially was awarded third place in the 50-mile 2023 GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool, but third place in the April 7 event has now been awarded to Mel Sykes, the BBC reports. "Having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors, and from the participant herself, we can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route," the director of the race says in a statement.

Officials say GPX data showed her covering a mile of the route in just a minute and 40 seconds; she was ultimately discovered to have ridden in a car for 2.5 miles of the route. A friend says Zakrzewski, who is Scottish, had spent 48 hours traveling to Taiwan from Australia and had just arrived the night prior to the race. "The race didn't go to plan. She said she was feeling sick and tired on the race and wanted to drop out," he says. "She genuinely feels sorry for any upset caused." A report of the incident was submitted to the Trail Running Association and UK Athletics, the Sun reports. Zakrzewski has a number of other significant wins and records to her name. (Read more ultrarunning stories.)