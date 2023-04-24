Big Biden Move Signals an Imminent Launch

For a while now, the political consensus has been that President Biden would not announce his 2024 run until the summer. But CBS News reports that a flurry of activity now points to a launch as early as Tuesday. The big development is that Biden has settled on senior adviser Julie Chavez Rodriguez as his campaign manager, according to CBS. Multiple outlets, including the AP, Reuters, and CNN, confirm that it will be Rodriguez. She is described as a longtime Democratic activist who also happens to be the granddaughter of labor leader Cesar Chavez and labor activist Helen Fabela Chavez. Rodriguez, who worked in the Obama White House as well, also has strong ties to VP Kamala Harris.

In addition to her role as senior adviser, Rodriguez serves as director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, meaning she handles outreach to governors, mayors, and other local leaders. CBS, the first to report the Rodriguez selection, says she will run the day-to-day operations of the campaign, though big-picture decisions also would involve a team that includes longtime Biden aides Mike Donilon, Anita Dunn, Bruce Reed, and Steve Ricchetti. Chief of Staff Jeffrey D. Zients and deputy Chief of Staff Jennifer O'Malley Dillon also will have a say. Dunn in particular is expected to play a leading role on strategy. (Read more President Biden 2024 stories.)