Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Drops a Bomb (an F-Bomb)

Chris Pratt has MCU's first major profanity in clip from James Gunn's upcoming sequel
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 25, 2023 12:22 PM CDT

It's the day some of you cuss-prone people have been waiting for, at least according to Gizmodo: The Marvel Cinematic Universe has logged its first F-bomb. The Marvel Studio's franchise features the profanity in a new clip from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with Chris Pratt, who plays the superhero Star-Lord (aka regular guy Peter Quill), delivering the expletive. The AV Club notes that the cussing isn't spurred by anything too dramatic, such as "galactic genocide," but rather by "old-school car door design." Suffice to say that Star-Lord's patience wears thin as he tries to explain those mechanics to the blue-skinned alien Nebula. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, directed by James Gunn, premieres on the big screen May 5. (Read more Guardians of the Galaxy stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X