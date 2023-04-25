It's the day some of you cuss-prone people have been waiting for, at least according to Gizmodo: The Marvel Cinematic Universe has logged its first F-bomb. The Marvel Studio's franchise features the profanity in a new clip from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with Chris Pratt, who plays the superhero Star-Lord (aka regular guy Peter Quill), delivering the expletive. The AV Club notes that the cussing isn't spurred by anything too dramatic, such as "galactic genocide," but rather by "old-school car door design." Suffice to say that Star-Lord's patience wears thin as he tries to explain those mechanics to the blue-skinned alien Nebula. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, directed by James Gunn, premieres on the big screen May 5. (Read more Guardians of the Galaxy stories.)