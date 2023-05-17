Rep: Harry, Meghan in 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase

Prince Harry, wife Meghan, and her mother were involved in what a rep for the prince is calling a "near catastrophic car chase" on Tuesday night. It occurred while the couple and Doria Ragland were in New York City to attend an awards ceremony by the Ms. Foundation for Women. The incident occurred "at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the rep tells Reuters, adding: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers." The AP reports that during that time they were reportedly followed by a half-dozen vehicles featuring blacked-out windows.

CNN has more from the rep's statement: While "being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all ... involved." The BBC reports the NYPD has yet to confirm the couple's account. (Read more Prince Harry stories.)