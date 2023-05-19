Horrific Crash on I-5 in Oregon Kills 7

Multiple others hurt in crash involving 2 semis and a van
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 19, 2023 2:29 AM CDT
Van May Have Been 'Sandwiched' Between 2 Semis in Crash That Killed 7
Oregon State Police troopers work near the site of a wrecked tractor-trailer Thursday, May 18, 2023,calong Interstate 5 in Albany, Ore.   (Alex Powers/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP)

Seven people were killed and multiple others hurt in a crash involving several vehicles Thursday on Interstate 5 in an agricultural area of western Oregon, police said. Officers responded at about 2:05pm to the crash involving two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle in the northbound lanes about 7 miles north of Albany, near the Santiam rest area, Oregon State Police said in a statement. Seven adults died, police said, but they did not specify how many were injured, the AP reports. The passenger vehicle involved was a van, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported.

Bodies covered in plastic could be seen in a nearby field and the Marion County medical examiner was at the scene, the newspaper said. Police and fire officials put a blue tarp on the wrecked van and placed a barrier near one of the trucks to block the view of the scene. The van appeared to have been crushed between the trucks, a witness told the Statesman Journal. “Judging by the damage, it looked like the van was sandwiched,” Adrian Gonzalez said. “It got hit very hard.” Two Life Flight helicopters landed and took people away while paramedics treated others on the ground, Gonzalez told the paper. The cause of the crash was under investigation. The northbound lanes of I-5, which is the main north-south interstate highway on the West Coast, were temporarily closed.

