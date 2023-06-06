2 Cleveland Browns Players Robbed at Gunpoint

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski expressed relief that two of his defensive players were not physically harmed while being robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown night club. According to Cleveland Police, the players had jewelry and a truck taken during the early morning stickup. Police redacted the names of the players in a field case report. However, a person familiar with the situation, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity, identified the players as cornerback Greg Newsome II and tackle Perrion Winfrey.

According to the report, one of the players was returning to his truck in a parking lot at 3:30am Monday when the masked suspects jumped out of a car and robbed him of jewelry before fleeing in his vehicle. The player told police he was not injured. The Browns opened mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. After the workout, Stefanski said he had spoken to Chief Wayne Drummond. "I’m glad our guys are OK," he said. "I want all of our community to be safe. The Cleveland Police have been outstanding. We want everybody to be safe and we want to get violent people off of our streets."

Newsome, a starting cornerback drafted by the Browns in the first round in 2021 from Northwestern, tweeted Monday night, "It’s a cruel world we live in." All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett said he spoke to both Newsome and Winfrey, offering his support. "I’m just glad to see they’re all right," he said. "Just making sure they’re in the right head space, they feel like they’re surrounded by family and letting them know that anything that they need, we’re the perfect resource for them and we have their back with whatever happens."

In a separate incident, Browns running back Demetric Felton had his vehicle stolen from a downtown parking garage on Sunday. Garrett has been outspoken about his fondness for Cleveland and said the incidents have not changed his feelings about the city. "It shows that me, my team, all of us here at the Browns have more work to do in the community," he said.