DeChambeau Wants 9/11 Families to Forgive Saudis

The relatives of the 9/11 attack victims who oppose LIV Golf, saying Saudi Arabia is guilty of sponsoring terrorism and human rights abuses, won't be counting on the support of Bryson DeChambeau. The Dallas golfer, who jumped from the PGA Tour to LIV last year, has called on the families to move past those issues, "especially in forgiveness," Axios reports. DeChambeau called the 9/11 terrorism "horrible" in an interview with CNN this week but added, "We're in a place now where it's time to start trying to work together to make things better together as a whole." The PGA's members and commissioner, who agreed to merge with the tour backed by the kingdom, are "paid Saudi shills," said 9/11 Families United Chair Terry Strada.

DeChambeau also addressed the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, calling it "unfortunate." The pro, who signed with LIV for more than $125 million, said the Saudis are "trying to do good for the world." He added, "Nobody is perfect but we're all trying to improve in life." Some commentators found that generous. Blake Schuster, writing for USA Today, called the interview "truly disgraceful." Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports said it should be a lesson for players to prepare for such interviews. The Saudis' image rehabilitation efforts might be paying off: There's evidence that the crown prince isn't ostracized by other nations the way he was immediately after Khashoggi's death. (Read more Bryson DeChambeau stories.)