A truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya, killing dozens, police said. The Friday evening accident occurred at a location known for vehicle crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 125 miles northwest of the capital, Nairobi. Officers at the scene counted 51 bodies, but more people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage, Rift Valley police commander Tom Odero tells the AP . On Saturday, the Kenya Red Cross Society asked Kenyans to donate blood, noting that 32 people were injured and hospitalized.

It also said heavy rainfall interrupted rescue efforts and that people were still trapped in wrecked vehicles. Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen visited the scene on Saturday morning and said the government would relocate markets away from the highways to prevent such future accidents. President William Ruto tweeted a condolence message to bereaved families, describing the accident as "distressing" and urging motorists to be "extra cautious."

Witnesses quoted by local media said the truck veered off the major highway and hit several vehicles before slamming into pedestrians and traders. Witnesses shared photos of the wreckage of vehicles mangled beyond recognition. Police had said on Friday that rescue operations would continue into the night. The Kenyan Red Cross Society said it has set up stations at hospitals where people can report loved ones still missing, and that it's providing psychological support to those affected.