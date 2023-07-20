Derek Chauvin to Take His Case to Supreme Court

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin will ask the US Supreme Court to review his conviction for second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd, now that the Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to hear the case, his attorney said Wednesday, per the AP . The state's highest court without comment denied Chauvin's petition in a one-page order dated Tuesday, letting Chauvin's conviction and 22 1/2-year sentence stand. Chauvin faces long odds at the US Supreme Court, which hears only about 100 to 150 appeals of the more than 7,000 cases it is asked to review every year.

Chauvin's attorney, William Mohrmann, told the AP that they were "obviously disappointed" in the state court decision. He said the most significant issue on which they appealed was whether holding the proceedings in Minneapolis in 2021 deprived Chauvin of his right to a fair trial due to "the most amount of pretrial publicity in history" and concerns for violence in the event of an acquittal. Riots "led the jurors to all express concerns for their safety in the event they acquitted Mr. Chauvin—safety concerns which were fully evidenced by surrounding the courthouse in barbed wire and National Guard troops during the trial and deploying the National Guard throughout Minneapolis prior to jury deliberations."

Mohrmann asked the Minnesota Supreme Court in May to hear the case after the Minnesota Court of Appeals in April rejected his arguments that he had been denied a fair trial. The Minnesota attorney general's office, in a response last month, asked the Supreme Court to let that ruling stand instead. Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement that the state Supreme Court's denial of review "means that the Court of Appeals was correct in finding that his trial was properly conducted and he was properly convicted under law. This development definitively holds Chauvin accountable and closes this chapter of the murder of George Floyd." (Read more Derek Chauvin stories.)