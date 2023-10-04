Picketing began Wednesday morning at Kaiser Permanente hospitals as some 75,000 health care workers went on strike in Virginia, California, and three other states over wages and staffing shortages, marking the latest major labor unrest in the United States. Kaiser Permanente is one of the country's larger insurers and health care system operators, with 39 hospitals nationwide, per the AP . The nonprofit company, based in Oakland, California, provides health coverage for nearly 13 million people, sending customers to clinics and hospitals it runs or contracts with to provide care. The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, representing about 85,000 of the health system's employees nationally, approved a strike for three days in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, and for one day in Virginia and Washington, DC.

The strikers include licensed vocational nurses, home health aides, and ultrasound sonographers, as well as technicians in radiology, X-ray, surgical, pharmacy, and emergency departments. Doctors aren't participating, and Kaiser says its hospitals, including emergency rooms, will remain open during the picketing. The company said it was bringing in thousands of temporary workers to fill gaps during the strike, though the strike could lead to delays in getting appointments and nonurgent procedures being rescheduled. It comes amid unprecedented worker organizing within multiple industries this year, including hospitality, transportation, and entertainment. Wednesday's strike is the latest one for the health care industry this year as it continues to confront burnout with the heavy workloads—problems that were exacerbated greatly by the pandemic.

Unions representing Kaiser workers in August asked for a $25 hourly minimum wage, as well as increases of 7% each year in the first two years and 6.25% each year in the two years afterward. They say understaffing is boosting the hospital system's profits but hurting patients, and that executives have been bargaining in bad faith during negotiations. "They're not listening to the front-line health care workers," says Mikki Fletchall, a licensed vocational nurse based in a Kaiser medical office in Camarillo, California. "We're striking because of our patients." Kaiser—which has proposed minimum hourly wages of between $21 and $23 next year, depending on the location—reported $2.1 billion in net income for this year's second quarter, on more than $25 billion in operating revenue.

But the company said it is still was dealing with cost headwinds and challenges from inflation and labor shortages. Kaiser exec Michelle Gaskill-Hames defended the company and said its practices, compensation, and retention are better than its competitors. "Our focus, for the dollars that we bring in, are to keep them invested in value-based care," said Gaskill-Hames, president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals of Southern California and Hawaii. She added that Kaiser only faces a 7% turnover, compared to the industry standard of 21%. The workers' last contract was negotiated in 2019, before COVID hit. Hospitals generally have struggled in recent years with high labor costs, staffing shortages, and rising levels of uncompensated care, per Rick Gundling of the Healthcare Financial Management Association, a nonprofit that works with health-care finance execs.