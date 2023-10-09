At Least 9 US Citizens Have Been Killed in Israel

Number expected to climb; others may have been taken hostage
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 9, 2023 9:04 AM CDT
At Least 9 US Citizens Killed in Israeli Conflict
An Israeli soldier works on a tank at a staging ground near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.   (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Expect the number to grow, but for now the State Department is putting the number of US citizens killed in Israel since Saturday at nine. American officials issued the first official update Monday, without identifying any of the victims yet, reports CNN. It's also possible that Americans are among those who were taken hostage by Hamas fighters, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the weekend, per the Washington Post. Blinken added that US officials were scrambling to verify reports of missing or dead Americans.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities." On Monday, Israel's defense chief ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip, per the AP, meaning a cutoff of food, electricity, fuel, and water. Israel also said it has regained control of all the border communities overrun by Hamas fighters in the surprise attack on Saturday. (Read more Israel stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X