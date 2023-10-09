At Least 9 US Citizens Have Been Killed in Israel

Expect the number to grow, but for now the State Department is putting the number of US citizens killed in Israel since Saturday at nine. American officials issued the first official update Monday, without identifying any of the victims yet, reports CNN. It's also possible that Americans are among those who were taken hostage by Hamas fighters, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the weekend, per the Washington Post. Blinken added that US officials were scrambling to verify reports of missing or dead Americans.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities." On Monday, Israel's defense chief ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip, per the AP, meaning a cutoff of food, electricity, fuel, and water. Israel also said it has regained control of all the border communities overrun by Hamas fighters in the surprise attack on Saturday. (Read more Israel stories.)