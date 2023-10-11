Site of Horrific 1911 Fire Gets a Bold Memorial

If people really looked for history at the New York City building where the Triangle Shirtwaist factory once existed, they could find it. There are plaques pointing out that it was the site of a horrific fire in 1911 that became a catalyst in the American labor movement's fight for workplace safety protections. But for some, a few words on a wall aren't nearly enough to honor the fire's 146 victims. So after years of effort, the Remember the Triangle Fire Coalition on Wednesday is dedicating a new memorial that has no chance of being overlooked, the AP reports. A giant steel ribbon with the names of those who died in the disaster, predominantly women and girls, has been installed running horizontally from one corner of the building.

Underneath it, a reflective panel shows the stenciled names as well as quotes from people who were there, describing the mayhem. In the coming weeks, a vertical steel column will be added to the corner to span almost the entire height of the building, a reference to how high up the victims were stuck. It's the story of desperate immigrant women, mostly Jewish and Italian, who were trapped by a door that was locked because there were no workplace safety rules that said it couldn't be. Some jumped to their deaths from the windows to avoid the flames. The victims were close to the end of their working day on March 25, 1911, when a fire started on the eighth floor of the clothing factory, which took up the top floors of a building now owned by New York University.

Firefighters responded quickly. But their ladders were too short to get to the topmost floors. Horrified witnesses in the crowd watched as workers leapt from the windows. Among those bystanders was the late Frances Perkins, already an anti-poverty advocate trying to change workplace conditions, and who became even more dedicated after what she saw that day. "It really started her in her push for 'we have to treat workers better,'" said Ileen DeVault, professor of labor history at Cornell University. Some of her words recollecting the day are part of the memorial, running along the reflective panel. "Every one of them was killed, everybody who jumped was killed."

story continues below

Memorial designers Richard Joon Yoo and Uri Wegman wanted to find a way for modern-day people to connect with the fire and its legacy, they said. The public was invited a few years ago to contribute pieces of fabric that were joined together in a 300-foot "Collective Ribbon." That ribbon's design was then etched onto the memorial steel that rises up toward the top of the building. It was important to make that connection between past and present because issues of labor, workplace protections, and how workers are treated are still far from settled in the country and the world, Yoo and Wegman said.