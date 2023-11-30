Daryl Hall Accuses John Oates of the 'Ultimate' Betrayal

Daryl Hall has accused his longtime music partner John Oates of committing the "ultimate partnership betrayal" by planning to sell his share of the Hall & Oates duo's joint venture without the other's permission, Hall said in a court declaration, per the AP . In the declaration filed Wednesday in a Nashville chancery court, Hall also lamented the deterioration of his relationship with and trust in his musical partner of more than a half-century. The joint venture in question includes Hall & Oates trademarks, personal name and likeness rights, record royalty income, and website and social media assets, the declaration states.

A judge has issued a temporarily restraining order blocking the sale of Oates' share of Whole Oats Enterprises LLP to Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC while legal proceedings and a previously initiated arbitration continue. Hall is seeking to keep the transaction on hold. "While falsely contending over the last several months that the Oates Trust wanted to maintain ownership in WOE, John Oates and the Co-Trustees engaged in the ultimate partnership betrayal," Hall said in a declaration. "They surreptitiously sought to sell half of the WOE assets without obtaining my written approval."

Derek Crownover, an attorney representing Oates, has previously said the musician's "team will work toward a resolution that makes sense for all involved, but for now we plan to let the facts, law and courts play this one out." Daryl Hall and John Oates got their start as Temple University students before signing with Atlantic Records in 1972. In the decades since, they have achieved six platinum albums and many more Top 10 singles with their unique approach to blue-eyed soul. Hall & Oates was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, and the duo's last album, Home for Christmas, was released in 2006. The pair continued to perform as of last year.