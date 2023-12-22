Crime / best of 2023 10 Cold Cases That Were Closed in 2023 Some date back half a century By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Dec 22, 2023 1:51 PM CST Copied Some of these cases happened in the typewriter era. (Getty Images / SimoneN) Forensic genetic genealogy is leading to more and more decades-old cases being closed—bringing long desired answers to the relatives of the dead. Here are the 10 cold case developments we covered in 2023 that were most-read by our readers: An Empty-Nester Saw a Facebook Post, Helped Solve a Cold Case Canada Cracks One of Its Best Known Cold Cases Cops: For Years, Girl's Killer Acted Like 'Friend' of the Family DA: We Know Who Killed the 'Lady of the Dunes' Crews Cleaning Storm Debris May Have Solved a Cold Case Writer May Have Cracked Ocean City Cold Case Victim in City's 'Oldest, Most Infamous' Cold Case Identified Cops Solve One of Quebec's Highest-Profile Cold Cases Victim's 1973 Struggle With Her Killer Credited With Arrest A 52-Year-Old Piece of Evidence Leads to Killer (Read about more cold cases here.) Report an error