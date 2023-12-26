Sweden Moves Big Step Closer to NATO Membership

The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee gave its consent to Sweden's bid to join NATO on Tuesday, drawing the previously nonaligned Nordic country closer to membership in the Western military alliance, per the AP . Sweden's accession protocol will now need to be approved in the Turkish parliament's general assembly for the last stage of the legislative process in Turkey. No date has been set. Turkey, a NATO member, has delayed ratification of Sweden's membership for more than a year, accusing the country of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara regards as threats to its security, including Kurdish militants and members of a network that Ankara blames for a failed coup in 2016.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström welcomed the committee's decision on a message posted on X. "The next step is for parliament to vote on the matter," he wrote. "We look forward to becoming a member of NATO." NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the development, saying that he counts on Turkey and Hungary "to now complete their ratifications as soon as possible. Sweden's membership will make NATO stronger." NATO requires the unanimous approval of all existing members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have been holding out. Hungary, however, has previously suggested it would follow Turkey's lead.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan openly linked ratification of Sweden's NATO membership to the US Congress' approval of a Turkish request to purchase 40 new F-16 fighter jets. The White House has backed the Turkish F-16 request, but there is strong opposition in Congress to military sales to Turkey. Erdogan also called on Canada and other NATO allies to lift arms embargoes imposed on Turkey. Sweden and Finland abandoned their traditional positions of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO's security umbrella, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Finland joined the alliance in April, becoming NATO's 31st member. (Read more NATO stories.)