March for Life Calls for Maintaining Pressure

Thousands of opponents of abortion rights rallied under falling snow on Friday at the annual March for Life in Washington, as speakers urged the impassioned crowd to capitalize on the movement's victory in the Supreme Court and keep fighting until abortion is eliminated. Months before a presidential election that could be heavily influenced by abortion politics, anti-abortion activists packed the National Mall carrying signs with messages such as "Life is precious" and "I am the pro-life generation." After listening to speeches, the crowd, in frigid weather, marched past the US Capitol and Supreme Court. One group planted in front of the court building, beating a drum and chanting: "Everyone you know was once an embryo."

Friday's March for Life was the second since the June 2022 Supreme Court ruling that ended the federal protection for abortion rights enshrined in Roe v. Wade. Last year's march was triumphant, with organizers relishing a state-by-state fight in legislatures around the country. Speakers praised the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade but said it's more important now than ever to keep up the pressure on lawmakers. "Roe is done, but we still live in a culture that knows not how to care for life," said Benjamin Watson, a former NFL player who is now an anti-abortion advocate. "Roe is done, but the factors that drive women to seek abortions are ever apparent and ever increasing. Roe is done, but abortion is still legal and thriving in too much of America."

Friday's event appeared smaller than in past years as ice and snow complicated travel plans. But the crowd was fired up as speakers, who included members of Congress and Michigan University football coach Jim Harbaugh, urged participants to keep fighting until abortion becomes "unthinkable." The movement has seen mixed results. Now, 14 states are enforcing bans on abortion throughout pregnancy. But abortion restrictions have lost at the ballot box in Ohio, Kansas, and Kentucky. Vice President Kamala Harris has led the charge in support of abortion rights for the White House. She will hold the first event in Wisconsin on Monday, which would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade.