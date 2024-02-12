An NPR Icon Is Gone

A familiar name—and voice—to listeners of NPR is gone. Bob Edwards, who hosted Morning Edition for more than two decades, has died at age 76, reports NBC News. No cause of death was immediately announced.
- "He was Bob Edwards of Morning Edition for 24 and a half years, and his was the voice we woke up to," says Susan Stamberg, one of his former colleagues, per NPR.
- Edwards hosted the program from its debut in 1979 until he was replaced in 2004, a move that caused an uproar from outraged fans, recalls the Washington Post. Edwards was known for his "unflappable demeanor and a basso profundo voice made huskier by a pack-a-day smoking habit," per the Post.