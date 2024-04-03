Workers on Bridge Discussed Ship 30 Seconds Before It Hit

In the moments before the cargo ship Dali rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge and sent it crumbling into the water, a flurry of urgent warnings crackled over radios and enabled police to block traffic from getting on the span, likely saving lives. But those warnings seemingly didn't reach the six construction workers who were killed in last week's collapse of the Baltimore bridge. Their deaths have raised questions about whether the construction company took proper precautions, including keeping a safety boat nearby that might have been able to warn them at least a few seconds before impact, the AP reports.
- Federal regulations require construction companies to keep such boats, commonly known as skiffs, on hand whenever crews are working over waterways, safety experts told the AP. There is no indication that the construction company, Brawner Builders, had a rescue boat on the water or ready to be launched as the bridge fell. Coast Guard representatives and other officials said they were unaware of any Brawner boat in the water at the time of the March 26 collapse. And satellite images from around the time of the collapse appeared to show no skiff in the river near the bridge.
- Even if the workers had been warned that the giant ship was about to hit, it's unclear if they would have had enough time to scramble to safety. The archived recordings of the bridge's maintenance radio channel from early that morning include only one minor exchange between two maintenance workers about the approaching ship, though it's unclear if either was on or near the span at the time. In the exchange, a man with a muffled voice seemed to ask what was going on, and the other replied, "They're just holding traffic because a ship lost its steering, that's all." The bridge collapsed less than 30 seconds later.
- But if a safety boat were present, experts said, it might have been able to use a marine radio and required walkie-talkies to warn the construction workers about the Dali's distress calls, possibly giving them a chance to act. Authorities say a construction inspector was able to run to a section of the bridge that didn't collapse, though it's unknown what warning, if any, he received.
A Brawner representative declined to comment.