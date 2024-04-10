Politics / Donald Trump Did Arizona Go Too Far on Abortion? Trump Says 'Yeah' He was asked about the state's supreme court decision at a campaign event By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Apr 10, 2024 12:14 PM CDT Copied Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Conway, S.C., Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Days after saying decisions about abortion laws should be left to the states, former President Trump shared his thoughts on Tuesday's abortion ruling in Arizona. When asked if the state's supreme court went too far in its ruling that an 1864 law that prohibits nearly all abortions and mandates penalties remains valid and "is now enforceable" (though the enforcement of it was stayed for 14 days), Trump replied in the affirmative, per Politico. "Yeah, they did and I think it'll be straightened out and, as you know, it's all about state's rights and it will be straightened out," Trump said upon landing in Atlanta for a campaign event, reports NBC News. "And I'm sure the governor and everybody else have got to bring it back into reason and that it will be taken care of I think." The Guardian reports Trump was also asked by reporters whether he would sign an abortion ban as president. He said "no" and gave a shake of the head. (The court ruling might cause problems for Republicans in November.) Report an error