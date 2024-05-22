Street Performer Has Fiery Clash With Mariachi Band

Mexico's often violent disputes between street performers reached a new level this week when a group of guitar-toting mariachis attacked a flame-swallower. What happened next was, perhaps, predictable. According to security camera footage obtained by the AP, the mariachis in their white jackets at first seemed to be winning, punching the flame-swallower to the ground and kicking him on the sidewalk in front of a taco restaurant named Hell. The video then shows the mariachis—some with clothing in flames—running away. The flame-swallower had doused them with flammable liquid from a small can and set them alight. The mariachis quickly shed their clothes or extinguished the flames. None returned to the fight.