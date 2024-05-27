Friday Was the Busiest Day in TSA History

A record was broken ahead of the Memorial Day weekend for the number of airline travelers screened at US airports, the Transportation Security Administration says. More than 2.9 million travelers were screened at US airports on Friday, surpassing a previous record set last year on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, according to the transportation security agency. "Officers have set a new record for most travelers screened in a single day!" the TSA tweeted. "We recommend arriving early."

The third busiest day on record was set on Thursday when just under 2.9 million travelers were screened at US airports, the AP reports. According to the TSA, five of the ten busiest travel days on record happened this month. The only pre-pandemic date in the top ten is the Sunday after Thanksgiving 2019.